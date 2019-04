PUYALLUP, Wash. — Reports of gunfire that prompted lockdowns at several Puyallup schools turned out to be a man shooting at a possum.

Puyallup Police said the incident happened this morning, when officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 900 block of 4th Avenue SW.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown while police investigated.

It turns out, a 70-year-old man shot and killed a possum.

No other injuries were reported.