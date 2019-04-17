Kent Police: Arrest made in deadly carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Kent Police have made an arrest in connection to the carjacking and shooting death of 38-year-old Jered Sperling.

The suspect has been identified as a 23-year-old Kent resident, according to the Kent Police Department. His name has not been released because he has not been formally charged yet.

Kent investigators also have identified the other person of interest, but police said he's no longer a suspect. “We want to thank every person who called in tips,” said Detective Robinson. “This is a very tragic case that has rocked everyone to the core. Our deepest condolences remain with the family and friends of Jered Sperling.” Related Story

Stolen truck, body of missing man recovered in apartment parking lot

Sperling, 38, was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Kent after his truck was stolen with him inside. The carjacking happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at the East Hill Storage Facility, 10625 SE 240th St.

A tenant at the storage facility contacted Sperling's wife and said he jumped in the back of the truck to try to stop it from being stolen.

Jered's family started a GoFundMe to help his family pay for funeral costs and other expenses. They also released the following statement Tuesday: