Washington Senate OKs step toward year-round daylight saving time

Posted 7:24 PM, April 16, 2019, by

OLYMPIA, Wash.  — The Washington Senate has passed a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent if federal law changes.

The measure cleared the Senate on a 46-2 vote Tuesday. The Senate amended the House-approved measure and now it heads back to the House for a final vote.

The vote comes as more than two dozen states are considering measures to avoid the twice-yearly clock change.

If signed into law, Washington’s measure would only take effect if Congress passes legislation allowing states to observe daylight saving time year-round. Currently, it is observed from the second Sunday in March until the first Sunday in November.

While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently — which Hawaii and Arizona have done — the reverse is prohibited and requires Congressional action.

