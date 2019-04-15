Sounders FC opening CenturyLink Field to full capacity for 4 matches this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Sounders FC on Monday announced that the team is opening up the full seating capacity of CenturyLink Field for four matches in the 2019 MLS season.

"We're excited to bring back full-bowl matches this season," said Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer. "Our fans are truly the most passionate and dedicated in the league, which has led to the team's historic success when playing at home. Opening additional seating in the upper bowl adds another level of intensity at CenturyLink Field that our club has benefited from in key moments over the years. I know our guys are already looking forward to playing in front of those crowds later this year."

The club has chosen three key rivalry matches plus Decision Day which is the final match of the season.

The additional seating in the 300 level will be available for these matches:

Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (June 29)

Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers (July 21)

Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy (September 1)

Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC on Decision Day (October 6)

The last time Seattle played full-stadium matches, the team went 3-1-1 back in 2016. The Sounders have a record of 22-4-5 when attendance at CenturyLink Field is 45,000 or more.