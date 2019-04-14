Man found shot, killed in Tacoma Saturday

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Tacoma Saturday night that left a man dead.

The 43-year-old’s body was found in a wooded area on the 9900 block of Steele Street in Tacoma near an apartment building.

Detectives said the victim was found in a “large, unauthorized transient encampment.”

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this investigation should call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

