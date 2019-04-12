Man faces charges in Metro bus driver attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A man is facing charges, accused of attacking a Metro bus driver earlier this month.

Surveillance cameras show the attack was fast and apparently random. King County prosecutors say James Clemmons charged and attacked the driver of the bus moments after it stopped in downtown Seattle during the evening commute on April 2.

Investigators say Clemmons threw a brick at the unsuspecting driver then punched him several times. King County Sheriff's Office officials say the driver was seat-belted and couldn't get up to defend himself.

"Thankfully, the people that got on the bus realized what was happening and they stepped in to assist the driver and were able to hold on to the suspect until he ultimately left the bus," said King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The sheriff's office says Clemmons is a felon with numerous criminal convictions. He's currently being held on a $60,000 bond.