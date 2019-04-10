Water recedes in Pullman after flooding forces hundreds of evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Waters are starting to recede in Pullman following historic flooding, but business owners and residents are left picking up the pieces after up to four feet of water seeped into buildings.

South Fork of the Palouse River running high this morning. Flood barriers up around downtown as well. #pullman #wawx pic.twitter.com/vxMs6G2hJ3 — Matt Haugen WSUNews (@MattWSUNews) April 10, 2019

According to KXLY in Spokane, there are several abandoned vehicles on roads where flooding occurred. Rescue workers had to scramble to get to people who quickly became trapped by floodwaters in the college town.

Look at the flood damage at Snap Fitness on Grand Ave. in Pullman! The flood waters have gone down, but the businesses along this street are dealing with what those waters left behind. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/bajn6OxSB2 — Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) April 10, 2019

In some cases, people were rescued by construction equipment.

Firefighters were using heavy machinery to check on local businesses closer to the south fork of the Paulouse River. Rushing floodwaters on North Grand Avenue near Stadium Way forced people to walk on railroad tracks to avoid it.

Although floodwaters have receded, Pullman officials are still telling people to stay in their homes and stay off the roads.

About 200 people were evacuated because of flooding, and many roads are still closed.

The heavier rains have tapered off, which is good news for businesses that reported up to four feet of water in their buildings.