Spokane man’s body found dismembered, burned in backyard

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the death of a retired Spokane anesthesiologist whose body was found dismembered and burned in the backyard of his home.

The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday to Rex Porter’s house for a welfare check and entered when they saw the house was in disarray.

Inside deputies found Porter’s 29-year-old son, who was taken to a hospital. Court documents say Porter was caretaker for his son who has autism and is nonverbal.

Documents say a neighbor told deputies that if the son was home, Porter was also likely to be home. Documents say deputies found a fire pit with human body parts inside.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner says the cause and manner of Rex’s death is pending. Deputies said they haven’t named a suspect.

