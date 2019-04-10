Need a place to store your dog while shopping? High-tech doghouses coming to Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Some high-tech doghouses are coming to Seattle.

And they appear so cushy, some city renters might even be jealous.

The tech start-up Dogspot announced rental dog houses will be installed at eight different grocery stores by early June.

Dogspot is partnering with QFC to allow dog owners to use them for free.

Dogspot allows owners to do their shopping without worrying about violating brick-and-mortar store rules involving dogs.

An app locks the dog in the house while the owner is inside. The dogs wait in controlled climates, and pup owners can even keep an eye on their dog through a camera.

"Everyone's favorite feature is that they have a puppy cam inside," said Rebecca Eyre, director of communications for Dogspot. "You can actually watch your dog while you're in the store to make sure they're doing just fine."

After the dog is out, hospital grade UVC lights sanitize the spot. All doors are shatterproof, Eyre said.

Dogspot is available in 14 states, and usually costs about .30 cents a minute.