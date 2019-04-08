Sketch released in effort to ID remains found in Edmonds park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS -- Edmonds Police need the public’s help in identifying a man.

His remains were found in Yost Park in Edmonds in November. Now his skull has been analyzed and his face brought to life by a forensic artist.

“When I get to the [Medical Examiner's] office I like to look at each skull to see what about that skull is different from any other skull,” forensic artist Natalie Murry said.

Murry is the artist behind a rendering that police hope will spark recognition

“In this case one of the nostrils is higher than the other and one side of the face is higher than the other,” Murry said.

Murry’s website shows how she comes up with the renderings on a digital tablet after she analyzes the skull.

“I was trained at Quantico at the FBI Academy. There's not that many artists in the country that are trained to do this kind of work,” Murry said.

It boils down to science and artistic interpretation.

Murry has done more than 100 similar renderings, mostly for King County cases.

One of the cases that stands out to her is one from 2011. Murry drew the face of a woman after remains were found at Suncadia Resort.

Immediately family members recognized the rendering as Kerry May Hardy, a woman missing for 40 years.

It gave Hardy’s family heartbreaking closure, and now Murry hopes to do the same for the latest case.