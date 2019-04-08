Auburn brewery a boost to downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- It’s not New Orleans, but Saints fans living in Seahawks land have found a home at a new spot in Auburn.

And they are not the only ones. Locals are also flocking to the brewery and restaurant along the city’s main street.

The Louisiana feel is legit at Geaux Brewing, from the ingredients shipped in from the South, to the literal bar top.

“It was actually made out of a Cypress tree that was harvested in the swamps outside Baton Rouge,” said Jeremy Hubbell, the owner of Geaux Brewery.

“It was under water for about 200 years and we stopped counting the rings on it at about 800, so it’s probably about 1,000 years old.”

Hubbell moved from his native New Orleans to work in the tech industry in the Northwest, but his love of craft beer eventually led to a small brewery in Bellevue, and now a large one in Auburn.

Hubbell admits it was a leap of faith that brought him to Auburn’s downtown.

“We had concerns about moving so far away and losing our customer base we worked so hard to build,” said Hubbell. “But then we noticed there definitely was a need for a place of this size in Auburn, and there was an opportunity here.”

Auburn’s Mayor Nancy Backus led the charge to bring Geaux Brewery to Main Street as part of the puzzle to revitalizing downtown, she said.

“We were thrilled that they decided to come to Auburn,” said Backus. “We call it the art of the possible. If it makes sense for Auburn, we’re going to work with you, to make it a reality for you.”

Since Hubbell opened his doors, two other breweries have set up shop in downtown Auburn.

“I think ultimately the city has got a plan that will attract more people downtown," Hubbell said.

He says he’s happy to be part of the rebirth there, after taking a hobby, turning it into a passion, and bringing that passion, along with a fan base, to downtown Auburn.