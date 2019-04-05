Police: Craigslist ad leads to arrest in brutal Seattle bus stop attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a brutal attack on a developmentally disabled man at a Rainier Beach bus stop.

Seattle Police said Friday that the man was arrested after attempting to sell a gold Ford Contour, the vehicle seen in surveillance images released by investigators, on Craigslist.

Police say they met up with the man Friday morning in the area of 23rd Avenue and Yesler Street and arrested him.

The attack happened March 24 when Ray Pieczynski was leaving the Rainier Beach Safeway where he works. Police say a man came up to him and attacked him with a baseball bat, striking him in the head.

Pieczynski suffered a traumatic brain injury and continues to recover. His sister has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his expenses.