Motel 6 to pay $12 million to Washington state for giving guest lists to ICE

SEATTLE — Motel 6 will pay $12 million to resolve a lawsuit over the company voluntarily providing guest lists to ICE agents without warrants, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the settlement Thursday, more than a year after Ferguson filed suit against the hotel chain. Ferguson said from 2015-2017, seven Motel 6 locations in Washington gave immigration agents the personal information of about 80,000 guests -- without their knowledge or consent.

As part of the settlement, Motel 6 signed a legally binding commitment to no longer hand over guest information without a warrant or other lawful basis at all locations, and must adopt this policy nationwide.

The company will also provide training for its employees, and the AG's office will monitor Motel 6’s policies and training for the next three years.

“Motel 6’s actions tore families apart and violated the privacy rights of tens of thousands of Washingtonians,” said Ferguson. “Our resolution holds Motel 6 accountable for illegally handing over guests’ private information without a warrant. Any other business that tries to violate Washingtonians’ right to privacy can expect to hear from my office.”

Ferguson said ICE used the lists provided by Motel 6 to target guests with Latino-sounding names. They confronted the guests on or near Motel 6 properties where they stayed.

According to Ferguson's office, the guest lists led to at least nine people being detained -- and some being deported.

Customers who stayed at one of the seven locations from 2015-2017 will be eligible for restitution. The locations are: Bellingham, North Everett, South Everett, South Seattle, South Tacoma and two SeaTac locations.

