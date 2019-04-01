× Healthy Living: Understanding autism and the signs to look for

April is Autism Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s estimated 1 in 59 kids are now living with autism. For that reason, it’s important parents and families understand what that diagnosis means, learn how to navigate the system, and know the resources available to help kids have every opportunity.

Dr. Alexander Hamling, a pediatrician with Pacific Medical Centers sat down with Q13’s Marni Hughes to talk about autism awareness and offered guidance to parents on wait lists for diagnosis or treatment.

