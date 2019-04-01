Family of man attacked at Seattle bus stop asking witnesses to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are asking for the public's helped to find whoever attacked a 61-year-old developmentally disabled man with a baseball bat.

Ray Pieczynski’s family has no idea why anybody would hurt him, saying he's kind and accepting of everyone he meets.

"You can't imagine what it's like to wonder whether your loved one is going to live or die," Ray's sister Julie Wiese said.

Wiese calls what happened to her brother a random act of violence. Seattle Police say Pieczynski was leaving the Rainier Beach Safeway where he works as a courtesy clerk when he was violently attacked at the bus stop two Sundays ago.

"Someone came up to him and started assaulting him with a baseball bat, hit him in the head," said Det. Patrick Michaud.

Pieczynski, who is already disabled from a lifetime of grand mal seizures, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve the swelling.

"On Thursday, he could only stutter," Wiese said.

Since then, he has made huge progress. Wiese says Ray is now speaking in full sentences.

"He hasn't talked about what's happened to him," she said.

Detectives say Pieczynski wasn't robbed, he doesn't have any enemies and is well-liked by everyone he meets.

"According to witnesses, it was one person who ran into a car and drove away," Michaud said.

Detectives are asking for help to find a late '90s to 2000 gold Ford Contour with a sunroof and spoiler.

"He would normally try to avoid anyone he felt would do him harm," Wiese said. "I am sure of that."

Wiese now alternates each day between visiting Ray in the hospital and checking on his twin brother Joe. Joe is also developmentally disabled. The two brothers live together and Ray pays the bills.

Wiese hopes the suspect is caught so Ray can feel safe to go back to work again.

"If anyone out there saw anything, please say something, just say something. Help them find that person."

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can either call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit their tip via the P3 Tips app.