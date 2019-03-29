Bothell’s iconic Country Village closing after this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- The city of Bothell is set to lose an iconic landmark this weekend.

Country Village, a bucolic collection of shops and restaurants along the Bothell-Everett Highway, was one of the city's first attractions when it opened 38 years ago. Now, the last day of business is March 31.

Country Village has been sold to townhouse developers, and construction is already under way.

It first opened in 1981 and was home to more than 40 businesses. The businesses at Country Village have been preparing for this day for about a year.

Customers are visiting their favorite stores one last time and taking their final lap around the village.

The closing will make room for more housing in the booming Bothell area.

Business owners say it's the sentimental value they'll miss the most.

The property owner, whose father developed Country Village nearly 40 years ago, says his parents are now in their 90s and need around the clock care. That's why they put the property up for sale.

Many items in Country Village -- including the big spotted chicken out front -- will now be put up for auction.

And many of the stores that are still open there are having closing sales this weekend.

It's a good reason to head out there and catch some deals before it's all gone.