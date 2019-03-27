This month could be the second driest March on record for Seattle area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Although we'll see some evening showers Wednesday, the forecast calls for mostly pleasant spring weather through the weekend, much more dry weather than wet weather for the long haul.

In fact, March 2019 will go down as one of the driest on record!

Wednesday starts out dry but ends up with some evening showers. The morning will be sunny and nice and most of the day will be dry. The rain moves into the metro during the evening commute. Points north of Seattle will see the least amount of rain.

Thursday looks dry and should be fine for the Mariners home opener at T-Mobile Park. Go Ms!

Friday looks pretty good with highs in the lower 60s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant.