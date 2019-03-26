Seattle Police investigate multiple arsons in SoDo neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Seattle Police are investigating a series of arsons that happened Sunday night and Monday morning (March 24-25) in the SoDo neighborhood.

According to Seattle PD, a dumpster receptacle, garbage bin, construction materials and two forklifts were damaged from the fires. Combustibles were set ablaze in two of the fires.

Police said there were no injuries, nor was there significant property damage.

Here's where the fires occurred:

2700 Blk. of Occidental Ave. S.

2700 Blk. of 1st Ave. S.

2900 Blk. of 1st Ave. S.

3300 Blk. of 2nd Ave. S.

200 Blk. of S. Hanford St.

Occidental Ave. S. and S. Lander St.

2900 Blk. of 4th Ave. S.

2400 Blk. of 3rd Ave. S.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s Arson and Bomb Squad at (206) 684-8980. You can submit tips anonymously.

View an interactive map of the fire locations online, which includes a description of what caught fire and damage estimates for each location.

In light of these recent fires, police offered the following tips for reducing the chance of an arson fire at your home or business:

OUTSIDE:

Secure home, garage areas and businesses by locking doors and windows.

Clean up wastepaper, grasses, weeds, litter, or anything that can burn from around buildings. Clear carport areas of all combustibles.

Locate dumpsters, recycle bins and yard waste containers at least five feet away from walls and roof eave lines. If possible, keep them in a secured area. Do not allow them to become overfilled.

Place locks on commercial dumpsters or keep in secured area. Locks may be available through your contracted service provider. Use only metal or metal-lined receptacles.

Residential customers can call Seattle Public Utilities at (206) 684-7665 to arrange for delivery and installation of locks for recycling and garbage containers.

Trim shrubbery from doors and windows to improve visibility.

Install motion-sensor exterior lights or consider leaving lights on.

INSIDE: