T-Birds’ Matt Wedman and Silvertips’ Zack Andrusiak in-studio on Q It Up Sports

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips are both currently in the first round of the WHL Playoffs, and each team sent a representative to be in-studio with Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on Sunday night on "Q It Up Sports."

Matt Wedman of the T-Birds and Zack Andrusiak of the Silvertips talked about their respective playoff series, and also what it was like facing each other during the regular season after Andrusiak was traded from Seattle to Everett in January.

The T-Birds, who are tied 1-1 in their series against Vancouver, host Games 3 and 4 this Tuesday and Wednesday night at the Showare Center in Kent. The Silvertips lead Tri-City 2-0 in their series after winning Games 1 and 2 in Everett over the weekend. Games 3 and 4 are Wednesday and Thursday in Kennewick.

Interview above.