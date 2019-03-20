‘We lost one of our finest’: Deputy killed in Kittitas Co. was a family man, father of three

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLENSBURG -- The Kittitas County community and agencies across the state are mourning the loss of a veteran law enforcement officer and family man.

Deputy Ryan Thompson, 42, was shot and killed Tuesday night following a vehicle pursuit that started in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County and ended in the town of Kittitas after a nine-mile pursuit, Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

"This is a tragedy. Officer-involved shootings happen too often across our country, but almost never here," said Dana, who called last night's shooting the worst moment of his 45-plus year career in law enforcement. "Our community has a very heavy heart today. Last night, we lost one of our finest."

Thompson, who leaves behind a wife and three children, began the pursuit and was joined by Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez, who was also shot and injured after the pursuit ended.

Deputies said the chase began after reports of an erratic driver. Investigators have not said what led to the shootout, but said that shots were fired less than three minutes after the pursuit ended.

Memorial to fallen Kittitas County Deputy beginning to grow at the sheriff’s office in Ellensburg.

Flags are at half-staff, and people are also stopping by with food.

A sad day in the county. pic.twitter.com/x0zR56rnbf — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) March 20, 2019

Chavez was shot in the leg and suffered a shattered femur, Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor said. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed in satisfactory condition Wednesday morning.

Chavez has a wife, and the couple are expecting their first child.

"He'll be in recovery for quite a while," Taylor said.

The suspect in the pursuit and subsequent shootout was shot and later died. Ellensburg Police Chief Ken Wade, whose agency will oversee the investigation along with WSP, said police are awaiting final confirmation from the coroner's office before releasing the suspect's name.

Deputy Thompson was born and raised in Walla Walla, graduated from Central Washington University and started his career in law enforcement as a reserve deputy with Kittitas County in 2004. He went on to serve as a corrections officer before joining the Central Washington University Police Department in 2007. He returned to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office in December 2014 and had been a deputy ever since.

Chavez, 22, is one of three officers in the Kittitas Police Department, including the police chief. He joined the department in July 2018, finished the police academy on Jan. 29 and started working for the department full-time.

Sheriff Dana said Kittitas County has low crime rates, which is why people want to live there and police officers want to work there.

"The last fatal officer-involved shooting happened in our county over 90 years ago, and the last person to die from the sheriff’s office in the line of duty was over 60 years ago," Dana said.

Meanwhile, support has been pouring in from across the state, and Washington State Patrol says an officer will be standing by at Harborview 24/7 until Officer Chavez is released.

Let me tell you, it’s a gut wrenching feeling when you are texting your friend last night to see if he was the deputy that was murdered....... Please keep your thoughts and prayers with @KCSheriffOffice today. pic.twitter.com/FDMKt1PbbT — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 20, 2019

"In that area where this occurred, troopers, deputies and police work very closely together," Trooper Rick Johnson said. "This affects the communities and families of all law enforcement."