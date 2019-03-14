Good riddance, winter! Spring-like weather returns this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Welcome to the final days of winter. And good riddance!

Spring arrives on March 20, but the days leading up to the equinox will be spring-like as we finally get some days with above-average temperatures.

Thursday will have some high clouds, but it will be dry. There will be a few showers for Neah Bay and Bellingham but most of us will enjoy a good day.

Friday will be sunny and nice. It starts out cold but the day will get up into the mid 50s. Enjoy!

Saturday looks nice with some sun and clouds and a high near 60. Sunday will be sunny with a highs in the lower 60s, our warmest weather in about four-and-a-half months.