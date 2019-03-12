Showers, isolated thunderstorms in the forecast as warm up continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Now through early Wednesday morning has a few showers with some hail, but most of us will be chilly, damp and mainly dry.

The convergence zone has moved south of Seattle tonight, so that area could get isolated thunderstorms. Wednesday will start out chilly and damp but no rain is expected.

The Convergence Zone has moved South of Seattle today. There can easily be isolated thunderstorms within this area through 9pm. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/XSILqDwlmr — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) March 13, 2019

Wednesday afternoon will be pretty nice with some chilly sunshine. Thursday will be nice with sunshine and a high near 54 degrees.

Friday will be dry, but there will be a few more clouds around. Saturday looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry.

Sunday looks pleasant with a high near 60. The last time we had a high of 60 degrees was two months ago.