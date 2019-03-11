WSP: Driver falls asleep at the wheel on US 101, crashes into the water

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A driver fell asleep at the wheel Monday morning, sending a car off the highway and into the water.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 8:00 a.m. to the report of a car of the road.

Troopers found a red PT Cruiser had driven off of Highway 101 in the Potlatch State Park area. They said the driver had fallen asleep and crossed the centerline before the car came to a stop in the water.

A tow truck was called to pull the car out of the water.

No serious injuries were reported.