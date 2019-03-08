Teekah Lewis case featured in People magazine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A high-profile missing girl's case from Tacoma is getting national attention.

Teekah Lewis is featured in the March 18 issue of People magazine as part of a larger piece about missing children cases. It's been 20 years since the 2-year-old disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma.

Investigators have never stopped searching for her, and hope the new national exposure could help finally crack the case.

In January, officials unveiled new displays that are featured on two trucks traveling throughout Washington and the western part of the country. They feature Teekah's picture and an artist rendering of what she might look like today.

Lewis is one of eight missing children featured in the latest issue of People.