Help ID ‘Wing Stop’ robber who took workers cell phone, threw it back after heist

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Take a good look at this robbery suspect’s eyes and at the tattoo on his right wrist. It says ‘MA RIP,” or ‘MA KIP,’ or something similar. Those are the best clues to help you identify him after he hit the Wing Stop restaurant on Rainier Ave. S. in Seattle on February 28th at about 10:12pm.

He was very calm the whole time. The robbery was caught on multiple cameras. “The clerk on duty is in the back, in the kitchen, so he vaults the counter and confronts her,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He immediately asks her for her cell phone. Now, whether he thinks she’s going to call 911 or whatever, but once the cell phone is handed over, then he says, ‘I want the combination to the safe!’ She says, ‘Well, I don’t know it. It’s on my cell phone,’ so he says, ‘Well, open it up!’ You’re going to see a video where she’s down there. She’s very nervous. She’s trying to open the safe, can’t, so he takes it from her. She tells him the combination. He’s able to open it up. He opens it up and he’s removing cash, a lot of cash on the floor, so then you see him leave and he goes out to the front of the store and there’s three cash registers. He then demands from the clerk, ‘I want all of these cash registers opened up.’ Now, no gun was seen, but it was implied and he threatens her during this whole thing, so she methodically opens up each and every register and gives him the cash. Next thing you know, she backs off and he takes her cell phone and vaults over the counter.”

On a different camera, you can see the suspect go around the corner and then throw the victim's phone along the floor under the tables. He then turns and heads out the door.

"We don't know if there's any vehicle, whether anybody else is helping him, but very distinctive clothing, a North Face jacket, everything's covered up. He's wearing blue latex gloves which tells me it's not his first time,” said Carner.

Seattle Police say the suspect is in his 20's or 30's, 5’7” to 5’9” and again, had that tattoo on his right wrist.

If you know his name or can tell detectives where to find his gray Kia Optima, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers and they will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.