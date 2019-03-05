BREMERTON, Wash. — Another sewage spill at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard has caused health officials to issue a no-contact advisory for Sinclair Inlet.

About 4,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Puget Sound March 2 and 3, officials said.

The Kitsap County Health District said the affected area is Sinclair Inlet and the head of Port Washington Narrows up to Lions Park.

“During a no-contact advisory, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area. This means the District recommends against swimming, wading, or types of water recreation or play where water could be swallowed or get in the mouth, nose or eyes,” the district said in a news release. “People should also avoid direct skin contact if possible, and immediately wash with soap and water if they have exposure to the water. Signs have been posted at locations around Sinclair Inlet and the head of Port Washington Narrows, up to Lions Park.

Officials said to avoid contact with the water through Sunday, March 10.

Back in January, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the U.S. Navy dumped hazardous waste, including copper and zinc, into Puget Sound and must be stopped from doing it again. Ferguson’s office notified the Navy of the state’s intent to join a suit in federal court to ask the Navy to clean up the mess and to require it to stop scraping ships at Navy Base Kitsap and dumping the material in Sinclair Inlet.

Ferguson says while cleaning a decommissioned aircraft carrier in January 2017, the Navy dumped scraped-off paint into Sinclair Inlet, in violation of state and federal laws.

Ferguson says marine life, including salmon, is at risk because of the Navy’s practices.