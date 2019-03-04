First Lady Melania Trump promotes online safety for kids during Microsoft visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - First Lady Melania Trump touched down in the Seattle area on Monday to promote her Be Best initiative.

Under perfect weather conditions on Monday, the plane carrying the first lady touched down around 1:30 p.m.

Under heavy security, Mrs. Trump made her way down slowly to an awaiting motorcade.

It is her first visit to Western Washington since her husband became the President of the United States.

There were no local or state politicians to greet Mrs. Trump; instead, she was quickly whisked away to Microsoft.

The first lady's visit to the tech giant in Redmond is to promote online safety for kids, a cornerstone of her Be Best campaign.

During the visit, Microsoft executives showcased some of their innovative features allowing parents to screen and control what children are doing online.

One of the demonstrations also featured technology suitable for disabled users.

Mrs. Trump asked questions and also emphasized that parents need to know about the features in order for them to be effective.

“We need to educate the parents as well, so you know because some of them don`t even know about it and they just let the kids play so this is very, very informative. Thank you very much,” Mrs. Trump said.

Before the visit to Microsoft's headquarters, Mrs. Trump landed in Tulsa, Okla. Monday morning to tour an elementary school.

“Being a parent is her first priority. She has always always said that, and her son is at an age right now where these kind of issues, especially with social media, are becoming prevalent and important to her. So it's important to her that she too is educating herself so that she can do the very, very best for her son,” Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said.

After the visit to Microsoft, Mrs. Trump made her way back to the plane Monday afternoon.

Her three-state tour will end in Las Vegas, where she will participate in a town hall meeting on opioid abuse.

The Be Best initiative consists of three pillars that include opioid abuse, online safety and the well being of children.

Mrs. Trump says she wants to shine a spotlight on the programs giving children the tools to succeed.