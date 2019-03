LACEY, Wash. – Police received calls from multiple people who said their car windows were damaged by a BB or pellet gun Friday evening.

Someone fired shots onto cars and a bus shelter on College Street SE between Martin Way E & 3rd Avenue SE around 7 p.m., police said.

It is believed the suspect was sitting in a passing vehicle and likely used a BB or pellet gun before speeding off. No injuries were reported.

Police also took another report of car windows damaged just blocks from the area Saturday morning, but it’s unclear if this incident is related to the previous reports. Police are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information related to this incident, you’re asked to call Lacey police.