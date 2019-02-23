× Meet Bob Billy and Ray Kyle! #WhyNotMePets

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Two cats are looking for a family who will take them both into their home and show them a lot of love.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help brothers, Bob Billy and Ray Kyle, get adopted.

You can meet them at Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Centers in Arlington. Both cats are 15-years-old.

“They were originally Billy and Kyle,” said Kathleen Olson, the Executive Director at Purrfect Pals. “Then when they were adopted in 2003, they named them Bob and Ray, so we just put the names together because in our system they were Billy and Kyle, so that’s why you have Bob Billy and Ray Kyle.”

Their previous owner got sick and was not able to care for the brothers anymore. They came back to the shelter last March.

“They’re very sweet and they are almost always together and they sleep in a heart shape,” said Olson. “They are really good with kids, even toddlers. They like anybody that will pet them.”

Olson also said Bob Billy and Ray Kyle are on a special diet because of early stages of kidney disease. The diet has been working really well for them.

The brothers share a strong bond, so it is important that they are are adopted together.

“They came from a quiet home living with one lady, but because we’ve noticed that they like children,” said Olson. “As long as they’re respectful children, I think that they would do well. Don’t know how they do with dogs. They do get along with other cats, so not a whole lot of restrictions from where they would be happy.”

The cats are also happy playing with feathered wand toys.

If you are interested in adopting the brothers, visit the shelter in Arlington. There’s a simple application process and you can meet the cats to make sure they are the perfect fit for you.