Another round of lowland snow possible for some parts of western Washington

SEATTLE -- Temperatures will be cold enough for more snow in some parts of western Washington this weekend.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says it will be cold and dry Friday morning for the Seattle metro area, but places like Bellingham and the Hood Canal could see a little snow Friday morning.

The metro will see some rain midday Friday, but the evening commute looks mostly dry.

The mountains start to get a lot of snow around midday, and by Friday night, there could be another six inches on the passes, which will get a lot more snow throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be cold enough for more lowland snow around Bellingham, the Hood Canal and the Eastside foothills.

The models keeps showing that many will “see” snow, even around the metro. No accumulation is expected for Seattle.

Saturday afternoon looks mainly dry.

Sunday morning can see snow for the foothills again, but later next week it FINALLY looks “fairly mild” as we head into March.