More than 175 TSA jobs up for grabs at Sea-Tac hiring event

SEATTLE – Do you know someone looking for a job? The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a one-day recruitment and hiring event Saturday, Feb. 23, to recruit full- and part-time Transportation Security Officers for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Starting pay is $20.34 per hour.

If you’re Interested, you can begin the application and hiring process by going to the SeaTac Office Center, 18000 International Boulevard in Seattle between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In order to be considered for employment, applicants are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification. Examples of acceptable forms of identification are a driver license, military ID card, passport or a certified copy of a birth certificate.

TSA is looking to hire more than 175 officers to work at Sea-Tac Airport. The goal is to have many of those who attend this TSO recruitment event on board and working ahead of the 2019 summer travel season, which is projected to be the busiest ever at Sea-Tac Airport.

Benefits of working for the federal government include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous retirement plan.

TSA recommends arriving early in the day, as the information session and initial hiring steps can take between three and five hours. Vehicle parking is available on the east side of the building and will be validated for a reduced cost of up to $8.

After the information sessions, those who are interested in pursuing employment with TSA may be asked to take a computer-based aptitude test, participate in a structured interview and leave with a medical kit for drug screening and a medical exam, which will be scheduled at a later date.

Applicants can apply for the positions at the recruitment event, but can also begin the application process online. You can also call (877) 872-7990 for more information.