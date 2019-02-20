House committee advances domestic violence gun seizure bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A proposal that would require police to seize guns from people subject to some protective orders was approved by a state House committee.

Current law allows judges to require people under some types of protection and restraining orders to temporarily surrender their firearms, but the proposal would shift that responsibility to police.

Lawmakers in the House Civil Rights and Judiciary committee approved the bill in a split vote Wednesday.

Officers would be required to serve the orders and collect guns.

Protection orders are typically assigned in cases including domestic violence, stalking, and harassment. They can be entered before trial or made permanent following a conviction.

The rule would also apply to other dangerous weapons and concealed pistol licenses.