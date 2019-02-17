WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays

Elderly woman killed in Snohomish County house fire

Posted 11:54 PM, February 17, 2019, by

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- An elderly woman died after a fire broke out at a home in the Lake Serene area north of Lynnwood early Sunday.

According to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue, neighbors called 911 just after 12:30 a.m. when they reportedly heard an alarm sounding and saw flames coming from a home next door.

Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home engulfed in flames.

The victim was unconscious at the time she was discovered. Crews tried to revive her, but she later died.

Officials said a firefighter had a minor injury from battling the flames.

Investigators are continuing to look into what started the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.