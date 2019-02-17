Elderly woman killed in Snohomish County house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- An elderly woman died after a fire broke out at a home in the Lake Serene area north of Lynnwood early Sunday.

According to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue, neighbors called 911 just after 12:30 a.m. when they reportedly heard an alarm sounding and saw flames coming from a home next door.

Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home engulfed in flames.

The victim was unconscious at the time she was discovered. Crews tried to revive her, but she later died.

Officials said a firefighter had a minor injury from battling the flames.

Investigators are continuing to look into what started the fire.