Gabriel Rodriguez: Help hunt high-violent gang member street named ‘Bugsey’

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

High-violent gang member, Gabriel Rodriguez – a.k.a. ‘Bugsey’ — is wanted in:

Benton County for two domestic violence assault charges.

Franklin County for not complying with his sentences.

By The Department of Corrections for breaking probation on a conviction for selling meth.

‘Bugsey’ has also been busted for several domestic violence crimes, burglaries, thefts and riot.

He’s got a ton of tattoos, including ones on his neck and on the side of his right pointer finger.

He’s 35 years old, 6’3” and weighs 210 pounds.

DOC officers say he was last living in Richland and has ties to the Walla Walla area.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.