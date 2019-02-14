× Western Washington snow storm not keeping Cupid away on Valentine’s Day

SNOQUALMIE – The town of Snoqualmie is sleepy outside, buried under snow.

But inside Down to Earth, the snow isn’t stopping the frenzy of Valentine’s Day.

“I feel like Valentine’s Day is a really last minute holiday anyway,” Down to Earth owner Alice Friedel said.

And snow to the mix means desperate phone calls.

“Can you do a delivery, panic in their voice,” Friedel said.

There are no guarantees but delivery driver Judy Eib is the road warrior who will try to fulfill those desperate calls.

Q13 News hit the road with Judy on Thursday and the main roads in Snoqualmie and North Bend looked a lot better than Wednesday.

But the hills, side roads and driveways are still tricky.

“You got to be very inventive it’s the hardest part where do I put my car,” Eib said.

For the first drop off, Eib has to leave her car and walk.

The person who bought the flowers meets her in the middle.

“Thank you very much they are beautiful,” Bob Harper said.

Harper says he and his wife have been snowed in for days.

“We haven’t gone anyplace and we probably won’t for a while and that’s ok,” Harper said.

Needless to say he’s happy to see Eib.

“These people are wonderful I am always impressed with them,” Harper said.

After Harper, Eib makes it to several more homes.

“You have to back into these snowbanks and it pulled my bumper off,” Eib said.

That was earlier in the week, Thursday is going a little bit more smoothly.

Down to Earth says because of bad road conditions they will probably only make half of their Valentines deliveries.

“People are being really caring they are saying don’t take chances to get here,” Eib said.

But Eib says it’s worth it to see the smiles.

Down to Earth says the deliveries that cannot make it today will get to their destinations most likely on Friday. But they are offering a 20% discount on all pickups on Thursday and Friday.