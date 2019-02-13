After chickens killed in Olympia crash, PETA billboard pays tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

That's the message on a billboard PETA plans to place near the site of a truck crash that killed chickens.

The crash happened Monday when troopers say a truck struck the center barrier on Interstate 5 near the start of US 101 in Olympia.

The jackknifed tractor-trailer was blocked lanes on both sides of the I-5 for hours starting around 4 a.m.

Many chickens died in the accident, while others were injured.

"This crash left countless birds dead or mangled on the highway, and the survivors who couldn't escape will presumably end up under the slaughterhouse knife," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA's billboard will remind people that the best way to prevent these tragedies is to help keep smart, sensitive chickens off the road in the first place by going vegan."

Road crews had to round up some of the loose birds at the crash scene.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

PETA says there were 90 crashes involving trucks transporting animals last year.