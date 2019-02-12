Renton residents digging out, still coping with no power after snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Even though the snow has stopped for many, hundreds are still dealing with the effects.

People may not be at their jobs because of the snow, but that doesn't mean they're not working. Since Juanita Gomez hasn't been able to leave her house, she's getting a workout in another way by clearing her driveway and sidewalk.

Though she's kept those clear, no one is doing anything for the street.

"I guess we're not going anywhere anytime soon," Gomez said.

She knows it could be much worse.

"Luckily we kept our power over night."

Not too far away from Gomez, it's much worse.

Andrian Chirica's roads are so bad he had to improvise on how to get around. Because he had no electricity, he packed up his tractor and hit the street to find some firewood.

Other people in Chirica's neighborhood got creative with how to stay warm without power. When the power went out around 10 a.m., Larry and Linda Azzola locked up their house and went to camp out in their RV.