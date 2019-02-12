LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Renton residents digging out, still coping with no power after snowstorm

Posted 11:18 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19PM, February 12, 2019

RENTON, Wash. -- Even though the snow has stopped for many, hundreds are still dealing with the effects.

People may not be at their jobs because of the snow, but that doesn't mean they're not working. Since Juanita Gomez hasn't been able to leave her house, she's getting a workout in another way by clearing her driveway and sidewalk.

Though she's kept those clear, no one is doing anything for the street.

"I guess we're not going anywhere anytime soon," Gomez said.

Related Story
Thaw underway in parts of western Washington, but new snow possible

She knows it could be much worse.

"Luckily we kept our power over night."

Not too far away from Gomez, it's much worse.

Andrian Chirica's roads are so bad he had to improvise on how to get around. Because he had no electricity, he packed up his tractor and hit the street to find some firewood.

Other people in Chirica's neighborhood got creative with how to stay warm without power. When the power went out around 10 a.m., Larry and Linda Azzola locked up their house and went to camp out in their RV.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.