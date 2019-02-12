× Reminder: Clear snow from car and home heating exhaust

SEATTLE — As the snow begins to wash away (hopefully) and people hit the roads for the first time, it’s important to remember to clear your exhaust pipes of snow.

Car website Jalopnik reports that clearing snow from your exhaust is one of the most important things you can do following a snowstorm.

Carbon monoxide can build up quickly in a car with a blocked tailpipe. ABC 7 in New York reports that multiple people died of CO poisoning following a blizzard in 2016.

Carbon monoxide can build up in a blocked tailpipe in less than two minutes, the station reported.

Along with clearing your tailpipe, it’s important to keep your heating exhaust vents clear of snow. Oil and gas systems use an exhaust pipe and sometimes an air-intake pipe. CO can build up in a home if those passageways are blocked.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, so it’s important to keep a working carbon monoxide alarm.

