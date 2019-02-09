Winter storm: Saturday morning snowfall totals for western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Millions of people in western Washington are waking up to a blanket of snow on the ground.

A winter storm came through Friday and brought steady snow and heavy winds overnight, causing power outages for thousands of people.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, more than 45,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power from Bellingham to Olympia. Click here to see the outage map.

Bus service in King County has been reduced to 60 core routes that the city of Seattle prioritizes for snow and ice removal.

With temperatures expected to stay below freezing, all the snow you see on the ground will stay there for a while.

Officials are asking people to stay off the roads if possible. Conditions will continue to be hazardous for the rest of the weekend.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says there's a lot more snow in the forecast. The region is expected to get more snow Sunday evening, Monday evening, Tuesday, Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon, and also next Friday and Saturday.

Here are the preliminary snowfall reports, according to the National Weather Service:

*Note: These are preliminary estimates. Some areas likely got more snow than what's being reported, and some got less. These numbers are not considered official data.**

KING COUNTY

Renton: 8 inches

Seatac (the town): 7.2 inches

Vashon Island: 6.5 inches

Normandy Park: 5.5 inches

Sea-Tac Airport: 5.5 inches

Kirkland: 5 inches

Bellevue: 4.5 inches

North Seattle: 3.9 inches

Seattle: 2.5 inches

PIERCE COUNTY

Puyallup: 8-10 inches

Bonney Lake: 7.3 inches

University Place: 6 inches

Tacoma: 5 inches

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Everett: 6.5 inhes

Smokey Point: 5 inches

Mountlake Terrace: 4 inches

THURSTON COUNTY

Olympia: 5.5 inches

CLALLAM COUNTY