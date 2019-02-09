× Bob Seger performance Saturday in Tacoma postponed

TACOMA, Wash. — A state of emergency issued by Gov. Jay Inslee because of wintry weather stretching across the Puget Sound region has forced Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band to reschedule a performance planned for tonight at the Tacoma Dome.

“Due to severe weather conditions and public safety concerns, travel is not advised within the City of Tacoma,” according to a press release issued Saturday. “In addition, given the governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency resulting from the storm statewide, travel is not advised for those traveling from outside the city to scheduled events.”

Officials said information regarding when the performance will be rescheduled is expected to be announced next week.

Tickets will be honored for the new date.

As for Justin Timberlake’s performance scheduled for Sunday and Monday at Tacoma Dome, weather conditions are continuing to be evaluated.