× Michelle Obama postpones Tacoma stop ahead of winter storm

TACOMA, Wash. — Michelle Obama is rescheduling her Tacoma book tour stop ahead of a potentially crippling snowstorm moving into western Washington.

The former First Lady was scheduled to appear at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Feb. 8 to promote her book “Becoming.” She will now come to the city March 24.

With the snowstorm on its way into Tacoma, my biggest priority is making sure everyone stays safe—and that’s why we’ve decided to postpone my tour event to March 24th. I can’t wait to see you all next month, and in the meantime, stay warm and be safe out there! https://t.co/wBUU0upihd — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 7, 2019

“With the snowstorm on its way into Tacoma, my biggest priority is making sure everyone stays safe,” Obama said on Twitter. “I can’t wait to see you all next month, and in the meantime, stay warm and be safe out there!”

Tickets for the Friday event will be honored for the new date, according to the Tacoma Dome.