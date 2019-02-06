CWU campus in Ellensburg secure after active shooter report

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say all buildings have been secured on the Central Washington University Campus in Ellensburg after a report of an active shooter.

Central Washington University police said on Twitter at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday that there was a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall.

University police said at about 7:10 p.m. that all buildings had been secured and that the campus was safe.

University officials said on Twitter that they had no reports of any injuries.

Students on campus had been asked to remain in place while police searched buildings.

No further information was immediately available.

Ellensburg is about 107 miles southeast of Seattle.