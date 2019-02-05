× 14-year-old injured in West Seattle sledding accident, driver booked for DUI

SEATTLE — A 14-year-old boy sustained a head injury after he collided with a car while sledding down a hill in West Seattle yesterday. The 20-year-old driver of the car was later arrested and booked into jail for DUI, Seattle PD said.

Police said the crash happened about 1 p.m. Monday, when a Ford Focus was traveling southbound on 35th Avenue SW approaching SW 110th Street. The 14-year-old slid into the intersection, and the driver was unable to brake properly because of ice on the road.

The driver called 911 to report the collision. He was evaluated at the scene and was later arrested for suspicious of DUI (marijuana). The driver was booked into the King County Jail.

The 14-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is recovering, police said.