Snow blankets the Puget Sound region

SEATTLE -- Cars are spinning out all over the Puget Sound region as snow continues to fall.

Many schools, government offices and businesses are closed. Click here for school closures. Click here to see the latest traffic conditions. Collisions were reported Monday morning at all of the following locations: EB 522 to SB 405, NB 405 near Park, 405 to 85th, WB I-90 to 405. A WSP cruiser was hit on I-5 South in Everett.

Power outages were reported by Seattle City Light and Puget Sound Energy. More than 20,000 were without power at 7 a.m. Monday. Click here and here for the latest outage numbers.

Q13 Meteorologist MJ McDermott says the heaviest snow in King County is over Lake Washington and in the foothills near Snoqualmie. She said it's expected to dissipate this afternoon. We might even see the sun later today.

Snow is still falling heavily in Snohomish and north near Skagit County as well.

It was 16 degrees Monday in Bellingham with a wind chill of -4 degrees.

In Seattle, it was 28 degrees with a wind chill of 21. At SeaTac Airport, the wind chill made it feel like 14 degrees.

Several inches of snow has already fallen in some areas, and even areas in Pierce County have snow on the ground from overnight, though it's not actively snowing there this morning.

Here';s what the I-90 bridge looks like right now. pic.twitter.com/VGxJGKtnKh — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 4, 2019

It's expected to dissipate by midday, and by Tuesday the sun will return.