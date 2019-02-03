× Meet Rebecca! #WhyNotMePets

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Rebecca, also known as Becky or Becks, is a special girl who wants to be your cuddle buddy.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Rebecca get adopted.

You can meet her at the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

Rebecca is a 4-year-old pit bull mix. She knows tricks like “sit,” “down,” and “spin.”

Becks will make the perfect companion for someone who likes to be active, but also has their lazy days.

“She is kind of the perfect mix of personalities,” said Jenny Black, an animal behavior manager. “She can be really energetic and athletic and want to go on hikes, but her favorite thing is probably to cuddle on the couch and sit under your arm and watch Netflix with you.”

Rebecca has been adopted before, but was taken back to the shelter. She’s been there since last April.

She would do best in an adult-only home.

“I think it’s hard for her breed and she’s a black dog and it’s a little bit harder for black dogs as well in the shelter to get the attention they deserve,” said Black. “Also she needs to be the only pet in the home. We’ve got a lot of families here with other dogs and cats in their homes, so she’ll have to be the only pet, but she’s the only one you’ll need.”

Rebecca is on some anxiety medication, but Black said it’s cheap and she has no trouble taking it.

“She can be a little bit nervous around new people in general,” said Black. “She hasn’t met a lot of kids while she’s here, but I imagine she’d be a little bit nervous at first. Otherwise, once she warms up to you, usually takes a little bit of cheese, then she gets along pretty much with everybody.”

During the summertime, Rebecca’s favorite thing to do is play in her plastic pool.

If you are interested in adopting Rebecca, visit Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville. Once there, you’ll talk with the staff to see if Rebecca is the right fit for you.