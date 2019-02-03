Claude Henry: Western District Of Washington Fugitive Task Force searching for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ gang member

KING COUNTY –– The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force and King County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate 29-year-old Claude Henry.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in November of 2018 after detectives say he pointed a handgun at a motorist during a parking dispute. He failed to appear in court on a charge of Felony Harassment.

The Task Force says Henry should be considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’. He has tattoos on both forearms bearing the letters ‘C’ on the right and ‘K’ on the left.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.