Bellingham Police seek ID of suspect after robberies at hotels and marijuana shops

BELLINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a possible serial robbery suspect. “What I can confirm for you at this point is that there have been 6 robberies at hotels in the city since January 16th. At this time we are investigating whether they are all related to each other. There also have been two robberies at marijuana shops with the suspect wielding a knife, face covered and demanding money. These are also being considered whether they are related. Most importantly, thus far no one has been injured during these robberies,” said Lt. Claudia Murphy with Bellingham Police.

So, it could be the same suspect or multiple suspects committing similar crimes. They are still investigating. While most of his facial features are covered by the mask, they are still hoping to get the public’s help in identifying him.

If you have information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) in these crimes call the tip line at (360)778-8611 or www.cob.org/tips.” If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3Tips App on your phone. Select ‘Bellingham’ when it asks you to choose a city or put ‘Bellingham’ in the comments of your tip and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will forward it to BPD. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.