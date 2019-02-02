Local soldier needs foster home for his dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A group called Dogs on Deployment helps soldiers board and foster their pets safely while they are on deployment.

Sergeant First Class Jonathan Campbell is leaving in a few days and needs to find a foster home for his dog, Louie. Sergeant Campbell said he'll be away for about nine months.

Louie is a Jack Russell Terrier.

Sergeant Campbell met Louie in 2013 at a PetSmart adoption event in Tennessee.

"I saw him in a crate outside with another little dog," Sergeant Campbell said. "Went inside and couldn't stop thinking about him, so we were on the way back out and I was like we're getting a dog today."

According to his profile on DoD, Louie is good with cats and kids. He's micro-chipped and current on vaccinations, flea prevention and heartworm prevention.

Amy Evans, with Dogs on Deployment, said anyone who is interested in fostering Louie can go to the organization's website and sign up as a foster.