4-year-old shoots mother after finding gun in home

SKYWAY, Wash. – A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother Saturday evening after finding a gun inside his home.

King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 4:40 p.m. at the 12000 block of 71 Avenue S. in the Skyway area, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The boy used an unsecured gun and unintentionally shot his mother. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

We have a crew on their way to the scene. No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.