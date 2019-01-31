× A Seattle rally hopes to pressure Howard Schultz to run as a Democrat if he is going to run for president

SEATTLE- Everywhere Howard Schultz goes lately, the hecklers follow.

After one man verbally attacked at a New York event, dozens planned to show up for a rally against Schultz at his book signing in Seattle on Thursday.

A group upset that Schultz is even considering a run for the presidency as an independent planned the rally outside the Moore Theatre.

The group says Schultz should pick a party and when they say a party they mean the Democratic party.

“Howard Schultz has said he’s a lifelong Democrat so if he is run as a lifelong Democrat,” WA State Democratic Chair Tina Podlodowski said.

The Democrats are seething with fear that a Schultz candidacy would split the anti-Trump vote.

The backlash at least in Washington state is also fueled by Sonics fans who cannot seem to forgive Schultz for selling off the Sonics.

Despite the pushback, Schultz was defiant speaking to a group in Tempe, Arizona on Wednesday.

“If I were to run for president as a Democrat I feel that I would have to be disengenuous and say things I don’t believe are true,” Schultz said.

Schultz said the Democratic party today has moved so far left.

The self made billionaire and former CEO of Starbucks taking aim at the idea of Medicare for all. It’s a policy championed by several Democrats over the years and most recently by Kamala Harris who is running to be president.

“Everyone has access to healthcare period and that’s what would happen under Medicare for all,” said Harris.

“To come out with the suggestion that we are going to eliminate and eradicate the insurance industry it’s just such a it’s a farce and it speak to the level of politics that we now have,” Schultz said.

Whether or not Democrats are right about Schultz possibly siphoning off the anti Trump vote, Schultz may not be far off on his centrist views.

A recent Gallup poll from January showed that 25% polled identified as a Republican, 34% a Democrat and 39% an Independent.